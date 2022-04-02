Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 93,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 981,976 shares.The stock last traded at $25.22 and had previously closed at $26.50.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

