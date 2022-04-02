Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.20) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

