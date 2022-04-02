Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

