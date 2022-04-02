Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,184,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

