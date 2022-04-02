Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 846,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,083.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Resona alerts:

RSNHF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.