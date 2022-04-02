Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

QSR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

