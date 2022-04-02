Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.30. 1,111,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.