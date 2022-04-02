Richard Burwood Acquires 20,000 Shares of TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) insider Richard Burwood purchased 20,000 shares of TwentyFour Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,032.49).

TFIF opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.21. TwentyFour Income has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

