Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.81) to GBX 4,850 ($63.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

