RLI (NYSE:RLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE:RLI traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.42. 212,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190,614 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 535.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RLI by 130.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in RLI by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,032,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.