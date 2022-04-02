Robert W. Baird Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $105.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

