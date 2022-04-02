Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

