Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CWCO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 188,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

