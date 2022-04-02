Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $28.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Nielsen by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $85,279,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nielsen by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 676,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.