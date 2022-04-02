Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.54) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.82) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.96) price target on ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.59 ($14.94).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

