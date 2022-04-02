Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Given New 750.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 755.00 to 750.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.75. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $85.42 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.