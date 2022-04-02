Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $2,315,400.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RPRX opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

