Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 105,791 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

