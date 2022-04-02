Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

