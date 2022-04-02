Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Wayfair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

NYSE:W opened at $111.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.61. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $343.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

