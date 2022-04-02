Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,687 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

