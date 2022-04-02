Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $556.02 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Safe has traded 93.6% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $556.02 million and $3.28 million worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $26.69 or 0.00057692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

