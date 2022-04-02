Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) versus BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Critical Comparison

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe-T Group and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 BigCommerce 0 7 10 0 2.59

Safe-T Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.42%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $35.87, indicating a potential upside of 61.49%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $4.89 million 4.91 -$7.84 million N/A N/A BigCommerce $219.85 million 7.32 -$76.68 million ($1.07) -20.76

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -174.48% -50.91% -39.91% BigCommerce -34.88% -27.52% -12.10%

Summary

BigCommerce beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker. The company also provides IP Proxy Network (IPPN) solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, which is an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; Consumer VPN application, an application and a network of VPN servers that allows users to access the internet securely; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

