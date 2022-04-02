Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

SAGE opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

