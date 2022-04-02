Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SZGPY remained flat at $$4.98 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

