Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,147,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,770,000.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

