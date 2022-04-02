Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.