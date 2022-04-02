Scotiabank Upgrades Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) to Sector Perform

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.15. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MPVD opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$181.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

