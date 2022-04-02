Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $90.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 951,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

