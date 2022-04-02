SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.32 Million

Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) will post $258.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.35 million and the lowest is $245.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $171.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

SEAS stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 839,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

