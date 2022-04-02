Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

