Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.41 and traded as low as $32.05. Security Federal shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.67%.

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

