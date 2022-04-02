SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.43) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $956.14.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. SEGRO has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

