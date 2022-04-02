SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

