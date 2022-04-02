Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $92.13.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

