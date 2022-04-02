Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $92.13.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
