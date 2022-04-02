Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.22

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.22 and traded as low as $48.87. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 60,201 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $333.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

