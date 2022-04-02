Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $627,655.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

