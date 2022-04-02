Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.01. 1,168,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

