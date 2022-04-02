Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 136,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,669. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,806,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after buying an additional 4,138,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at about $90,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after buying an additional 2,681,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

