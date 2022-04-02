Shift Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 711,890 shares in the last quarter. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 598,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 517,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

