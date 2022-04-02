Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 143.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

SHLS stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

