Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Tops $8.03 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Shopping has a market cap of $8.03 million and $228,961.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $9.14 or 0.00019753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.25 or 0.07515378 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,126.58 or 0.99721959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046320 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,925 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

