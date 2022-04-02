Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON EYE traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.89). 31,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,471. The firm has a market cap of £117.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 555.70. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($5.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 675 ($8.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.