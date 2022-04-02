Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON EYE traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.89). 31,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,471. The firm has a market cap of £117.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 555.70. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($5.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 675 ($8.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

