Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

LON TGL remained flat at $GBX 288 ($3.77) on Friday. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667. The stock has a market cap of £209.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.28. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

