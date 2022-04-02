Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Increases By 28.5%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,446.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($119.78) to €108.00 ($118.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($124.18) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

