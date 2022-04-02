Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Decreases By 21.9%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 608,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 611,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 103,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,962. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 309.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

