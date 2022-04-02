Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Increases By 30.4%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $39.61 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

