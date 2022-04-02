Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Drops By 20.9%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.79. 3,943,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,658. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.