Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Expands By 26.9%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $200.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74.

About China Merchants Bank (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

