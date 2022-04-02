Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases By 28.6%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE:CMC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

